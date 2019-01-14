See Kylie Jenner's Hilarious Response After Being Defeated for Most Instagram Likes — By an Egg

There’s no egg on Kylie Jenner‘s face.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, had a good-natured response to being beaten for having the photo with the most Instagram likes, after an image of a single brown egg surpassed the first snapshot she shared of daughter Stormi five days after her birth in February 2018.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” read the caption on the photo of the brown egg, which was posted on Jan. 4 and, as of Monday morning EST, had a whopping 28 million likes — and counting.

The successfully aspirational caption concluded, “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌”

Kylie’s baby announcement photo currently boasts about 18.3 million likes — and the reality star and mother of one had something to say about the disparity, sharing a video of herself cracking a brown egg on the hot pavement outside seemingly to watch it cook.

“Take that little egg,” she captioned the funny clip on Sunday evening.

In response to her younger sister’s video post, Kendall Jenner wrote, “Lmaooooo,” while Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods dropped three crying-face emojis in the comments.

Following their photo’s record smash, world_record_egg account runners used its Instagram story to express gratitude for those who helped turn the request into reality.

“This is madness. What a time to be alive,” read the text. “Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I’m gonna try and get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep.”

“It doesn’t end here though, we’re only just getting started. #EggGang Mic drop,” the slide concluded, while the next slide in the story promised that “Egg Gang merch” was in the works.