Kylie Jenner referred to her sister as "cucumber girl" after her viral kitchen faux pas on The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner's Cucumber Cutting While at Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

While celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding on Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared a TikTok video of herself dancing with Kendall, 26, set to the song, "Tear in My Heart" by Twenty One Pilots.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me and cucumber girl," Kylie teased in reference to the May 12 episode of The Kardashians in which the model attempted to slice the vegetable in her mother's kitchen. The clip went viral as fans were left puzzled by Kendall's chopping technique.

Kylie also shared a glimpse into the food offerings at Kardashian and Barker's reception held at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy. According to videos on Kylie's Instagram Story, there were stations designated for freshly made cannolis and pasta.

Kylie Jenner pokes fun at Kendall Jenner's cucumber cutting skills on TikTok Credit: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, wed at L'Olivetta — a villa in Portofino, owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The Poosh creator wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown for the occasion, which Vogue reported featured the Virgin Mary hand embroidered into the veil. The Blink-182 drummer wore a black double-breasted suit that was also created by the design house.

Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse at the Food Stations at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/. Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this month, Kendall made light of her hilarious kitchen moment on social media.

"Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f----- cucumber is the most tragic thing I've ever witnessed," a fan wrote in the tweet, which was retweeted by the reality star.

"Tragic!" Kendall wrote in a post responding to the commentary.

During the episode, Kendall stopped by her mother Kris Jenner's new home. She decided to make herself a healthy snack and refused to receive help from her mom's chef.

Kendall Jenner Teases Her 'Tragic' Cucumber Cutting Skills - for this, are we able to grab a shot of Kendall during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians Credit: The Kardashians/Hulu

"I'm making it myself," Kendall said. "Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it's pretty easy."

"You go girl," her mother, 66, responded.

Kendall then proceeded to chop the cucumber though did not seem particularly comfortable in the kitchen. At one point, she had her arms crossed over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day," Kris cautioned as Kendall struggled with her knife skills.

"I know, I'm kinda scared," Kendall shared.

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

She then looked to the camera and admitted that her cutting technique could be better.

"I'm definitely not a good cutter, so don't zoom in on me," she shared. "I'm not professional whatsoever."

Kris then offered again to have her chef help Kendall in the kitchen.