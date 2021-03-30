Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kylie Jenner Made This Waffle Maker Sell Out Almost Everywhere — but We Found Tons of Similar Options

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi set trends for parents and kids all over the world, and when they use or wear something, it's destined to sell out. The duo's matching Grinch-themed pajamas practically flew off Amazon's virtual shelves last December, and their latest product recommendation is no exception to the rule. Yesterday, Jenner showed off a Minnie Mouse waffle maker on her Instagram Story, and it's since sold out almost everywhere.

In the series of stories, Jenner says Stormi received the hot pink waffle maker from her aunt, Khloé Kardashian. The 3-year-old can be heard shouting an emphatic "yum, yum!" as her mom closes the iron over the batter, which she sprinkled with chocolate chips for a sweet touch. The end result is a golden brown waffle shaped just like Minnie.

Of course, their exact Disney DMG-31 Minnie Mouse Waffle Maker is currently out of stock on Amazon (keep an eye on the product page for a potential restock). Somehow, though, it's still available at QVC as of this writing.

If you'd prefer to shop through Amazon, don't sweat: Plenty of Disney waffle makers are still in stock on the site. The DCM-12 Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker trades in the feminine touches of the Minnie version for Mickey's classic red and black motifs. Meanwhile, the brushed stainless steel DCM-1 model puts an elegant spin on the otherwise fun-loving appliance. Both make 7-inch waffles in the shape of Mickey's face; Amazon also carries a mini waffle iron for smaller Disney-themed treats.

Buy It! Disney DCM-12 Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker in Red, $32.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney DCM-1 Classic Mickey Waffle Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney DCM-9 Mickey Mini Waffle Maker in Black, $28.22; amazon.com

Other adorable Mickey- and Minnie-themed appliances are available, too. Cake lovers will fall for this Minnie Mouse cupcake maker, a metallic pink gadget that makes four bite-sized cupcakes at a time. It even comes with animal-print cupcake liners and silicone chocolate molds that look just like Minnie's signature bow.

Open to something a little less traditional? Check out this Mickey Mouse cake pop maker, which comes with everything you need to create cake pops shaped like Disney's mouse head logo. "Very easy to use and the cake pops came out perfectly! I was surprised that the little ears didn't fall apart," said one reviewer, who used the batter recipe that comes with the set.

Buy It! Disney DMG-7 Minnie Mouse Mini Cupcake Maker in Pink, $24.66; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Mickey Cake Pop Maker, $23.47 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Whether you're a Disney fanatic or simply follow Jenner's every move, you'll be glad you purchased one of these whimsical baking tools. They'll bring childlike joy to any breakfast, snack, or dessert.