Kylie Jenner Gets Back in the Kitchen to Show How to Make Her Matzo Ball Soup

Even though the summer is upon us, it looks like Kylie Jenner has been craving some warm comfort food.

The reality star, who isn’t shy about sharing her super easy creations in the kitchen, revealed her matzo ball and chicken noodle soup recipe on Monday night, giving fans the step-by-step process on her Instagram Stories.

She first shows off big, fluffy matzo balls simmering in a pot and says to toss celery, butter and carrots in a separate pot and season.

“Once celery and carrots are soft, add onion,” she captions a shot of her tossing in the chopped onion.

She then adds chicken broth and chicken bouillon and once it boils, she tosses in egg noodles.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February, then says to boil the chicken and shred it before adding to the soup mixture.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

To complete her cozy night in, the 20-year-old, who seems to be on a culinary kick, turned on cooking shows while eating her homemade soup and showing off her crop top and leggings.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

She also shared another style update in her life as she rocked some new glasses with clear frames.