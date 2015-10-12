Kylie Jenner Gives a Detailed Tour of New Bedroom: 'It's Really Personal'

Kylie Jenner, a star who’s opened up about several things that your average 18-year-old wouldn’t, was nervous about giving fans a tour of her new master bedroom.

“I was debating showing you guys my bedroom, because it’s really personal,” Jenner says in a new video posted on her website/app. “But I spent a lot of time doing it, so I’m going to show you anyway.”

After entering a secret code that unlocks the door (“so no one can get in”), she shows off her stylish sitting room, which is attached to the master bedroom. Jenner says she went for an understated “orange-Hermès” theme, though admits that the room is still a work in process.

Her favorite touch so far? The glittery wallpaper that leads to her master bedroom. “I feel like it really makes the room pop.”

For her new bedroom, Jenner wanted to go bright.

“The bedroom in my mom’s house was super dark,” she says. “It was all black, the walls are black, the floors were black, the bedding was black.” (Aside from the change of tones, Jenner says that the master bedroom is an exact replica of her bedroom at mom Kris Jenner’s house.)

“I sleep with hue lights, always blue or pink. I used to not be able to sleep unless it was complete silence and pitch black, but now I can’t sleep without the TV on and some lights on,” Jenner said recently in another post on her bedroom.

Her favorite touches? The mini fridge she has filled with “just water,” as well as the skull lamps and candles on her bedside table.

“I love skulls. They’re my favorite things ever.”

She leads the tour to her bathroom, where she points out her absolute least favorite touch: The black shower.

“I made the worst mistake,” she says, admitting that it’s hard to see anything in an all-black shower. “I don’t know where I’m shaving.”

Jenner finishes the video in her impressive closet — standing casually next to a black Chanel bathing suit — and offers some profound parting words.

“That’s my room. This is where I sleep and s–t. And live life.”

For Jenner, moving out of her mother’s house signified a huge step towards independence, but the transition wasn’t as easy as she expected.

