Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse at the Food Stations at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Wedding
The food at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding appears to have been worth that wait — and Kylie Jenner is providing the first look!
During the reception held at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, Kardashian and Barker's guests were treated to various food options. According to videos on Jenner's Instagram Story, there were stations designated for freshly made cannolis and pasta.
The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted photos of place cards featuring her and daughter Stormi Webster's names.
Earlier on Sunday, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, wed at L'Olivetta — a villa in Portofino, Italy, owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The Poosh creator wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown for the occasion, which Vogue reported featured the Virgin Mary hand embroidered into the veil. The Blink-182 drummer wore a black double-breasted suit that was also created by the design house.
Sunday's gathering comes after the pair exchanged vows on two separate occasions.
On April 4, Kardashian and Barker participated in a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas that was not legally binding. They later tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15.
The couple has been in Italy since Friday, where they were joined by loved ones for a weekend-long extravaganza. Wedding guests attended a dinner at Ristorante Puny that evening.
"You can feel all the love," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis. It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"
Jenner also shared photos from the occasion featuring sister Khloé Kardashian. "Excuse us," wrote the mother of two beside multiple photos of the duo drinking alcoholic beverages.
Khloé, meanwhile, posted a photo of herself eating ice cream at the dinner.