The makeup mogul made the revelation during a night out with Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals the Food She Craved During Labor with Daughter Stormi While Out to Dinner

Kylie Jenner is reminiscing about past pregnancy cravings.

On Wednesday evening, the 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was out to dinner with Caitlyn Jenner, when she detailed what food she previously craved while in labor with her now-3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Posting on her Instagram Story, Kylie zoomed in on a bread basket from the Los Angeles-based restaurant Craig's and said, "Fun fact, Craig's in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one."

"This is what I craved my whole labor and it's the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi," she added.

In another clip, Kylie is seen enjoying cocktails with Caitlyn, 71, as they toast together. "Cheers to us!" Kylie says in the clip before Caitlyn exclaims, "Uh-oh, are you spilling already?" as Kylie slightly spills her drink.

Back in 2018, after she had given birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, Kylie shared a video montage accompanying the announcement of the birth of Stormi, where she shared never-before-seen moments from her pregnancy.

Among the intimate revelations? Kylie shared some of the food she indulged in over the nine months she was pregnant— some of which directly violated her doctor's orders.

While at a doctor's appointment to check up on her and her daughter's health, Kylie revealed that she couldn't stop eating at one of her favorite fast food joints.

"It's just In-N-Out these days literally tastes like…" the makeup mogul said, taking a minute to think of the perfect way to describe it. "It's the best I've ever had."

"Can I tell you something?" the doctor asked before advising, "Never eat In-N-Out."

But Kylie couldn't resist her pregnancy cravings, and in the next scene of the video she went to the popular fast-food franchise and ordered a double cheeseburger and fries "well done."

That same year, Kylie also took part in a Twitter Q&A with fans, where she answered various questions about her pregnancy.

When asked by a fan what the worst part of her time carrying Stormi was, Kylie wrote, "There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had such a perfect experience. She moved a lot."

In another tweet, Kylie divulged another unique pregnancy craving she had.

"Eggos!!! I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven't had one since I had her. So strange! Lol," she tweeted.