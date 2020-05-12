"This is for those people," the beauty mogul said of her critics on Instagram as she sliced a circle-shaped piece out of her cake

Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Trolls Who Criticized How She Cut Her Mother’s Day Cake

It's Kylie Jenner's cake, and she'll cut it how she wants it!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, trolled the trolls on Monday by sharing the unconventional way she cut her Mother's Day cake.

"People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did," the beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Story. Kylie had previously cut a tiny piece out of the cake, which people seemed to react to because it was not even with the dessert's center.

Several people shared their dismay at the way Kylie cut her cake when she initially shared it on Sunday.

"Can we talk about how Kylie Jenner cuts cake, psychopath vibes," one Twitter user wrote along with a screengrab of Kylie's Instagram. Another wrote on Twitter, "Kylie jenner cutting her cake triggers my ocd.. wtf!!!"

"So this is for those people," Kylie added Monday as she sliced a circle-shaped piece out of the middle of the cake.

"This cake you guys, it's unreal. It's unreal," the mother of one can be heard saying off-camera as she held up her circular dessert.

Along with enjoying some delicious treats, Kylie celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a sweet tribute to her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Sunday.

"this little love of mine 🤍 .. what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas ..." Kylie wrote in the caption for two adorable photos of Stormi wrapped up in a towel.

The Kylie Beauty founder also shared some love for her mom, Kris Jenner, sharing a throwback photo of the momager and writing simply, "a legend 🤍 @krisjenner."

Kylie didn't let the holiday pass without showering Kris, 64, and her older sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian West, 39, Khloé Kardashian, 35, with lavish presents for the springtime holiday, gifting each of them a different colored Judith Leiber wildcat crystal clutch. The designer bags retail for $5,495.

"I mean, seriously Kylie? For Mother's Day? How beautiful," Kim said on her Instagram Story as she shared a video of the cobalt panther clutch she received. "Awww, I love you my sissy @kyliejenner," Khloe added on her own Instagram, sharing a photo of her champagne-colored exotic clutch.