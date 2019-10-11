Kylie Jenner Has a Champagne Vending Machine in Her Office — and M&Ms with Her Face on Them

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops when putting together the Kylie Cosmetics office!

The makeup and skincare mogul, 22, posted a YouTube video on Thursday, giving her fans a look inside her luxurious home away from home.

Adding to the pink accents which can be found throughout the space, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she keeps jars of custom M&Ms around the office — which are printed with photos of her face.

“They have my face on them from my Paper Magazine cover,” she says in the video, while holding up a pink-and-white candies.

In addition to M&Ms, there are several other candy jars located throughout the office, holding pink lollypops and pink Starbursts.

Image zoom

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s Been Eating These Same 3 Foods for Breakfast ‘Every Morning’

Of course, unlimited pink candy isn’t the only perk of working at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

Later on in the video, Jenner shows off a refrigerator filled with a wide variety of beverages, including sodas, waters, and one very important mystery drink.

“This is like MTV cribs. Welcome to my fridge,” she jokes. “This is a lot of drinks for everybody, whatever you might like.”

Picking out something for herself, Jenner toyed with the idea of making her choice known before ultimately deciding against it.

“This is — no, I’m actually not going to show you guys this. You have to blur it out. This is my favorite drink and it’s really hard to find. It’s always sold out. I can’t show you guys,” she says, adding, “Maybe I’ll share my secret one day.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

The office tour also highlighted another very important feature: a champagne vending machine!

“I have this amazing champagne machine,” she notes, while standing in front of a vending machine that’s filled with Moët & Chandon champagne — and had her brand’s iconic lip logo on it.

However, while Jenner praised the decoration, calling it “everything,” she added that hadn’t gotten around to using it just yet.

“But I’ve seen some people get some some champagne for sure,” she adds.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

While Jenner didn’t specify as to who had been using the machine, last year her mother Kris Jenner was gifted her own champagne vending machine by family friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend along with hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Kris, who also has a desk at the Kylie Cosmetics office, even has her own extra special area in the space.

“This is Kris Jenner’s alcohol station,” Kylie says while standing in front of a cart with several bottles on it.

“She requested this. This is her little touch. Of course.”