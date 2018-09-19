Kylie Jenner Just Put Milk in Her Cereal for (Allegedly) the First Time

The Kardashian crew has been known to break the internet — and Kylie Jenner‘s recent breakfast preference revelation may be the star’s most divisive news yet.

Tweeting to her fans this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, revealed she’s been eating cereal without milk all this time.

“Last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing,” the mom of one tweeted. “I always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk.”

As fans pried her for information, the makeup mogul explained that she made the leap with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which she called “amazing,” and regular milk — and that she poured in the cereal first.

When a commenter said that her two-year-old son has the same habit, Jenner answered, “Lol! I really prefer it too. But milk was cool once i gave it a chance.”

Jenner’s habit even caught the attention of Seth Rogen, 36 — and the Like Father actor had a recommendation. “Wait till you try peanut butter and jam,” he quipped.

Jenner has opened up about her various food preferences in the past — including pregnancy cravings. When Jenner was pregnant with 7-month-old daughter Stormi, she said she went against doctor’s orders to nosh on some fast food.

In a video announcing Stormi’s birth, Jennerr raved about the burger chain In-N-Out. “It’s just In-N-Out these days literally tastes like…” she said. “It’s the best I’ve ever had.”

“Can I tell you something?” the doctor started, “Never eat In-N-Out.”

But Jenner had a craving to satisfy — in the next scene, she ordered a double cheeseburger and fries.

In July, Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, got candid about late-night snacking in a GQ video for their August cover story. Scott noted that Jenner’s favorite ice cream is vanilla Häagen-Dazs and her pizza order is pepperoni with oregano and salt and pepper.

Jenner also gloated about her sandwich skills. “I am a master peanut butter and jelly maker,” she said. “He’s not just saying that, like I really am the best.”