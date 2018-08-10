Kylie Jenner’s lavish 21st birthday party was complete with an over-the-top cake.

During her star-studded bash on Thursday—which was held at Delilah in West Hollywood and attended by 300 guests including her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, her boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner—the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was presented with a five-tier Barbie birthday cake, a guest at the party tells PEOPLE.

“Everyone toasted her with champagne and sang ‘Happy Birthday,’” says the source.

The pink and white confection was decorated with fringe details, mini alcohol bottles to commemorate Jenner becoming “legal AF,” and Barbie dolls that looked like the reality star and her best friend Jordyn Woods.

Guests were also treated to giant cookies in the shape of Jenner’s face and signature drinks titled “single,” “taken AF,” and “it’s complicated.”

“There were tray-passed appetizers and people also took jello shots,” added the guest.

The birthday girl and her sisters went all out with their outfits for the big night. Jenner began the evening in a Dundas long sleeve, short magenta dress with oversized shoulder details and a cutout near her waist. She paired the look with matching Olgana Paris heels, and blonde locks, which she wore pulled back in a long ponytail. From there, Jenner make a quick outfit change and slipped into a pink sequin strapless unitard with a matching Marzook purse.

She closed out the night with a photo on Instagram of her lookalike cake toppers. “goodnight,” she wrote.