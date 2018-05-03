Kroger Is Recalling Ground Beef After Customer Finds 'Blue, Hard Plastic Pieces' in Their Meat

North Carolina-based meat producer JBS USA has recalled approximately 35,464 lbs. of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with extraneous materials after a customer found “blue, hard plastic pieces” in one of its products.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Thursday, which affects several Kroger-brand ground beef products including Kroger’s private-label brand, Private Selection, and All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef.

According the FSIS, the contaminated items were produced on March 22 and bear the USDA mark of inspection “EST. 34176.” They were shipped out of distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Getty

While the FSIS says there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products,” they urge anyone owning the products — even those frozen in freezers — not to consume them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Customers concerned with illness or injury should contact a doctor, FSIS adds. Food and safety questions can be directed here.

Here’s a full list of all the ground beef impacted by the recall: