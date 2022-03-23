Kroger and Walmart Pancake and Waffle Mix Boxes Recalled Due to Cable Contamination
Continental Mills has issued a recall for Walmart's Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix and Kroger's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix due to possible foreign material contamination.
Both products come from the same processing facility and fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.
So far no foreign material contamination nor injuries have been reported by consumers.
The product was distributed to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia Food, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Kroger recall from March 18. But the Great Value products were distributed to Walmarts nationwide according to the FDA's Great Value recall on March 19.
The affected lot for the Great Value product (UPC 078742370828) has lot code KX2063 and Best By Date of 09/01/2023.
The affected lot for the Kroger product (UPC 01111088219) has lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 and Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.
RELATED: Abbott Nutrition Powdered Baby Formula Recalled Due to Possible Contamination of Cronobacter and Salmonella
Continental Mills advises customers who have purchased the products to dispose of them or return the product to Krogers or Walmart for a replacement or refund. Customers who purchased a recalled product should call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 for more information about the recall and receiving a refund.