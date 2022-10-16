For Kristina Cho, it wouldn't be fall without a batch of her Pumpkin Spice Mochi Waffles.

"They're crispy on the outside with a bouncy, custardy interior," says the James Beard Award-winning chef and author of Mooncakes and Milk Bread. "They'll fill your kitchen with the most wonderful fall aromas."

A dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of maple syrup are welcome additions, says Cho, but she assures they are "sweet and flavorful enough to eat on their own."

"The mochiko or glutinous rice flour is the central ingredient to the recipe and can't really be substituted (it's not the same as regular rice flour)," she adds. Pick it up at an an Asian grocery store or order it online.

Kristina Cho's Pumpkin Spice Mochi Waffles

2 cups mochiko (sweet white rice flour) or glutinous rice flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin

¾ cup whole milk or oat milk

¼ cup light brown sugar

4 Tbsp. (2 oz.) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

Cooking spray

Pure maple syrup and Greek yogurt or whipped cream, for serving (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 200°, and preheat a waffle iron. Whisk together mochiko flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt in a large bowl. In a medium bowl whisk together pumpkin, milk, brown sugar, butter and eggs until smooth.

2. Pour pumpkin mixture into flour mixture; whisk until thick and smooth.

3. Spray waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour ½ cup of batter onto hot waffle iron. Cook according to waffle iron instructions until waffles are crispy and golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Transfer waffles to a wire rack on a baking sheet; place in preheated oven to keep warm.

5. Repeat with remaining batter, spraying the waffle iron between batches. Serve with maple syrup and Greek yogurt, if desired.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 40 minutes