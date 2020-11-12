Kristin Chenoweth Brings Candy Land to Life on New Baking Competition Show — Get a First Look

Ever wish that Candy Land was a real place while playing the beloved childhood board game? Well, you're in for a treat.

Candy Land, Food Network's new whimsical baking competition show hosted by Kristin Chenoweth, invites five teams of professional bakers and sugar artists to tap into their childhood imaginations and compete in sweet challenges.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Throughout the six-episode series, the teams will venture through a life-size, edible version of the board game complete with "giant candy canes in the Peppermint Forest, life-size gumdrops at the Gumdrop Mountains, a real life gingerbread house at Chocolate Mountain, enormous and luscious lollipops in the Lollipop Woods, and lemons growing right off the vines in the Lemon Lime Springs," according to the press release.

Image zoom Credit: the Food Network

Image zoom Credit: the Food Network

In an exclusive preview of the show (above), Chenoweth surprises the teams, then instructs them on how the "game" will play out. "You'll draw from a deck of cards that will send your team to one of our five unique lands of candy magic," she explains after naming a captain for each team.

"Candy Land is what the world needs right now – oh, and also sugar," says Chenoweth. Similar to the contestants, she loves making sweet treats all year round — especially her very own "chocolate dippers." Get her 3-ingredient recipe below.

“I like anything that I can dip, so if I can dip a wafer into chocolate, I’m going to be really happy," she tells PEOPLE.

Candy Land premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Kristin Chenoweth's Chocolate Dippers

12 vanilla wafers

2 Tbsp. peanut butter, divided

1 (4 oz.) semisweet chocolate bar, roughly chopped

1. Spread 6 vanilla wafers with 1 teaspoon of peanut butter then top each with another wafer to make six sandwiches.

2. Microwave the chopped chocolate in a heat-proof bowl on high in 30-second intervals until melted.

3. Dip each cookie sandwich halfway into the melted chocolate then place on waxed paper.

4. Refrigerate for 1o minutes or until chocolate is set.

Serves: 6