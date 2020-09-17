Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"It's one of my favorite recipes ever!" says the mom of three and author of the new True Comfort cookbook.

"It's one of my favorite recipes ever!" says the mom of three and author of the new True Comfort cookbook.

Kristin Cavallari's One-Pot Chicken Ragù à la King

1/2 lb. bacon, chopped

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 lbs. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 4)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

6 thyme sprigs

1/2 cup dry white wine (optional)

1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk (from 1 well-shaken and stirred can)

1 cup frozen green peas

12 oz. gluten-free pasta

1. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add bacon, and cook, stirring often, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, leaving drippings in pot.

2. Add oil to drippings over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt and pepper. Place chicken, skin-side down, in hot oil and cook, undisturbed, until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.

3. Add onions and fennel to pot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 5 to 8 minutes. Add thyme and wine; cook until wine has reduced by half, about 5 minutes.

4. Return chicken and bacon to pot, and add enough water to barely cover ingredients. Simmer, partially covered, over medium until chicken is tender, about 30 minutes.

5. Transfer chicken to a plate, and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Add coconut milk to mixture in pot, and cook until it reduces slightly, about 6 minutes. Meanwhile, shred chicken, discarding skin and bones. Add shredded chicken and peas to pot.

6. Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse and drain. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Stir pasta into ragù mixture; serve immediately.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes