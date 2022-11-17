Kristin Cavallari Gives a Tour of Her Kitchen and Refrigerator on MTV's 'Cribs'

Kristin Cavallari is back on MTV!

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, gave fans a tour inside her three-story, five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse on Thursday's episode of Cribs. The home is a 28-acre property located in the city of Franklin and according to Cavallari, has the best kitchen.

"The kitchen is where I spend the most time," she revealed in a clip of the episode.

The space was recently remodeled with all new appliances and interior design that Cavallari said she wanted to feel "feminine without being overly sweet."

"I wanted it to feel like me," she added.

The Uncommon James founder also gave viewers a look inside her refrigerator, which is filled with foods like chicken, grass-fed beef, and fun snacks that she creates with her kids, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7. Their latest creation? Gummy bears.

The home, which she first purchased in May 2020, also has a chicken coop that Cavallari uses to get fresh eggs from daily.

In MyDomaine's latest digital issue, Cavallari described the property as her forever home.

"To have bees and honey and a chicken coop makes me so happy," she said.

"For my kids to be able to go out to our coop and get eggs is a really cool way to grow up—and very different than how I grew up," she added. "To be able to come home to this environment is so nice for me. I can't say enough good things about Tennessee."

MTV's Cribs airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.