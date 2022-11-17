Kristin Cavallari Gives a Tour of Her Kitchen and Refrigerator on MTV's 'Cribs'

Kristin Cavallari describes her kitchen as "feminine without being overly sweet."

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 10:30 PM

Kristin Cavallari is back on MTV!

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, gave fans a tour inside her three-story, five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse on Thursday's episode of Cribs. The home is a 28-acre property located in the city of Franklin and according to Cavallari, has the best kitchen.

"The kitchen is where I spend the most time," she revealed in a clip of the episode.

The space was recently remodeled with all new appliances and interior design that Cavallari said she wanted to feel "feminine without being overly sweet."

"I wanted it to feel like me," she added.

Kristin Cavallari MTV cribs
MTV

The Uncommon James founder also gave viewers a look inside her refrigerator, which is filled with foods like chicken, grass-fed beef, and fun snacks that she creates with her kids, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7. Their latest creation? Gummy bears.

The home, which she first purchased in May 2020, also has a chicken coop that Cavallari uses to get fresh eggs from daily.

Kristin Cavallari MTV cribs
MTV

In MyDomaine's latest digital issue, Cavallari described the property as her forever home.

"To have bees and honey and a chicken coop makes me so happy," she said.

"For my kids to be able to go out to our coop and get eggs is a really cool way to grow up—and very different than how I grew up," she added. "To be able to come home to this environment is so nice for me. I can't say enough good things about Tennessee."

MTV's Cribs airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Related Articles
Kristin Cavallari MyDomaine
Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Nashville Home She Purchased After Jay Cutler Split: 'It Was Calling My Name'
Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her 'Emotional and Spiritual' Detox in Mexico: 'Best Trip of My Life'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
kristin cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts — Including One Item She 'Lives In'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Sports Chic Black Ensemble as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Ready for a Relationship' After Ending Marriage to Jay Cutler
Christina Haack New Tennessee Home
WATCH: Christina Haack Shows New TN Farmhouse to Her Kids: 'Can You Believe This Is Our House?'
Kids Gift Guide
The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve 
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve
christina haack
Christina Haack Is Loving 'Waking up in the Woods' with Kids at New House: 'Tennessee Baby'
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki attend the red carpet at the "SUPERNATURAL" 300TH Episode Celebration at the Pratt Hall on November 16, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada
Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki's Relationship Timeline
Kevin Bacon with goats
Celebrities Who Keep Farm Animals
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products