Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Go-to Healthy Breakfast That's 'So Easy to Make'

Kristin Cavallari's path to wellness is not a straight line.

"Health and our own personal journey are forever evolving, and hopefully, we are continually growing and coming to a better understanding of ourself," the Hills alum writes in her new cookbook Truly Simple.

Right now, the mom of three, who shares kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, is focusing on nutritious and easy recipes. Her Poached Eggs with Wilted Spinach & Hollandaise Sauce (below) is one that satisfies both of those ideas.

"I love this recipe because I always have the ingredients on hand, and it's so easy to make," the lifestyle expert, 36, tells PEOPLE.

Cavallari's dish — which is in this week's PEOPLE Food section with more delicious breakfast recipes including Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup and Maneet Chauhan's Coconut Shrimp and Cauliflower "Grits" — is a "healthier take on eggs Benedict," says Cavallari.

"It's a typical egg dish with a green boost of spinach and a yummy burst of hollandaise sauce," she adds.

Greg DuPree

Kristin Cavallari's Poached Eggs with Wilted Spinach & Hollandaise Sauce

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter

3 large egg yolks plus 4 large eggs, divided

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups coarsely chopped spinach (about 2 oz.)

¼ tsp. black pepper, divided

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium until melted; remove from heat.

2. Process egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, cayenne pepper and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a blender on medium-high speed until combined and lightened in color, about 10 seconds. While blender is running on medium low, very slowly add melted butter until mixture is emulsified and slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Pour hollandaise sauce into a small bowl; cover, and set aside.

3. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium. Add spinach and ⅛ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Crack the eggs into 4 separate ramekins or small bowls. Fill a high-sided skillet about ⅔ full with water. Bring to a boil over medium high. Add white wine vinegar. Using a spoon or whisk, start a whirlpool in the water. Gently pour eggs, one at a time, into the center of whirlpool. Let poach until whites are opaque and yolks are still jiggly, 90 seconds to 2 minutes, basting eggs with water constantly. To remove, use a slotted spoon, and place each egg on a paper towel.

5. Divide wilted spinach between 2 bowls. Place 2 eggs in each bowl; sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper, and drizzle with hollandaise sauce.

Serves: 2

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Quick tip! To help the hollandaise sauce emulsify and become creamy, make sure the melted butter is warm but not hot, says Cavallari. Hot butter may cook and scramble the egg yolks.