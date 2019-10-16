Kristen Tomlan's Sprinkle Cake-Batter Cookies

"It's perfect for when you can't decide between a cupcake and a cookie!" says the author of the new Hello, Cookie Dough cookbook

By People Staff
October 16, 2019 04:31 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Jennifer Causey

“It’s perfect for when you can’t decide between a cupcake and a cookie!” says the author of the new Hello, Cookie Dough cookbook

Kristen Tomlan’s Sprinkle Cake-Batter Cookies

1½ cups vanilla cake mix (from1 [15¼-oz.] pkg.)
1⅓ cups all-purpose flour
2½ Tbsp. cornstarch
½ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
¾ cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter, at room temperature
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup egg whites (from 3 large eggs), at room temperature
2 tsp. vanilla extract
⅓ cup Halloween-colored sprinkles
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup white chocolate chips

1. Whisk together cake mix, flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt in a bowl; set aside.
2. Beat butter in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add granulated and brown sugars; beat until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Stop and scrape down sides of bowl using a rubber spatula. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat until incorporated, about 2 minutes.
3. Add half of the cake-mix mixture to butter mixture; beat on low speed until the flour just disappears, about 15 seconds. Immedi-ately add remaining cake-mix mixture; beat until combined, about 15 seconds. Stop and scrape down sides of bowl. Beat 15 seconds. Fold in sprinkles and semisweet and white chocolate chips using a rubber spatula.
4. Press plastic wrap onto top of dough in bowl. Place in freezer for 2 hours or in fridge for 24 hours to chill.
5. Preheat oven to 350º. Line 4 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop dough about 3 inches apart onto baking sheets using a 1½-inch cookie scoop. Bake in 2 batches until edges are lightly golden and centers are just set, 9 to 11 minutes, rotating baking sheets top to bottom rack halfway through bake time.
6. Remove from oven; let cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Eat warm, or transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Makes: 30 cookies
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 3 hours (includes chilling)

Quick tip! For an even spookier presentation, Young suggests inserting a plastic fork into each truffle and lining them all on a platter—or place the truffles in apothecary jars and label them ‘Eyeballs.’

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.