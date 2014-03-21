Kristen Stewart Indulges in Grilled Cheese and Spicy Vodka Cocktails In N.Y.C

For Kristen Stewart, there’s nothing like a peppery cocktail or two to chase down dinner.

On Thursday night, the actress — dressed casually in jeans and a tee — was spotted at Beauty & Essex, a popular restaurant on New York City’s Lower East Side. She ordered up house favorites like the grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings, made with five different cheeses “for maximum melty cheese goodness,” chef Chris Santos told PEOPLE.

But the Twilight star didn’t eat alone.

“It appeared to be a family night out as Kristen came in with her dad and another woman,” said a source. “She was very laid back and was especially nice and polite to their server.”

After a round of the dining spot’s signature cocktail, the Masterly Touch (made with vodka, lemon-thyme nectar and Campari pearls), the actress requested a different libation that packed some heat. So Beauty & Essex’s mixologist created a custom drink for her, made with vodka, muddled cucumber, jalapeños, lime, simple syrup and a splash of Grand Marnier.

“It was a hit with Stewart and she drank a few of them,” the source added.

Want to try her custom cocktail for yourself? Shake one up tonight:

Kristen Stewart’s Spicy Vodka Cocktail

Makes 1

1½ oz vodka

½ jalapeno, muddled to a pulp

5 cucumber slices, muddled

4 lime wedges, muddled

1½ oz simple syrup

¼ cup lime juice

Splash of Grand Marnier

Add all the contents to a cocktail shaker, and combine. Add ice and shake again. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass, and serve.

—Nancy Mattia

