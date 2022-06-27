"We got to know each other really quick," Alton Brown added of working with his co-host Kristen Kish, while celebrating the show's re-launch at the Napa Valley Film Festival

Kristen Kish Says Alton Brown Became One of Her 'Favorite Humans' While Co-hosting Iron Chef

Alton Brown knew that one day he would get the call to return to Kitchen Stadium, the famed stage of the Iron Chef franchise. But there was something else he wasn't expecting.

The culinary star was getting a co-host — Top Chef's Kristen Kish. Both food media giants treaded lightly into their new roles since they didn't know each other personally yet.

"I think we were both a little apprehensive," Brown, 59, told PEOPLE exclusively at the Napa Valley Film Festival, celebrating the Netflix launch. "We didn't know each other, but we got to know each other really quick, and we had a great time with it."

The show returned June 15 after a five-year hiatus, moving from the Food Network to Netflix. This time, Brown is joined by Kish, 38, as well as the familiar "Chairman" of the franchise, Marc Dascascos.

While they hadn't formally met before the first day of filming, both Kish and Brown had ties to the franchise.

Brown is best known for his Food Network fame, hosting Iron Chef America for 246 episodes from 2004 to 2018. Kish, who was a Top Chef season 10 winner, also appeared (and lost) on Iron Chef America.

Although Brown didn't know much about Kish, the Korean-born chef knew exactly who her co-host was.

"I had been watching him since [I was] 'yea big,' so already a culinary icon in my world," Kish tells PEOPLE.

After a little bit of research, Brown's memory of Kish was jogged: "She was on Iron Chef — she was robbed," he says.

"See? He's a good friend," jokes Kish. "But then he was really polite, and he was like, 'Oh, yeah, I remember you.' And then I had a freak out moment."

The two became fast friends while filming. "He is probably one of my favorite humans on the face of this Earth," says Kish.

As for the new twist on the classic Iron Chef series, challengers use a secret ingredient in each episode and battled it out against Iron Chefs, putting their best dishes forward to a revolving door of judges.

Brown says he always knew the show would come back, and he's pleased with the changes that Netflix has made to the series.

"Everything's different because the chefs are different," says Brown. "The stadium is different. I have Kristen. I'm not by myself up there. So it's like going through version 1.0 to version 5.0."

With Brown's knowledge of the ins and outs of the show and Kish's experience as a contestant, giving advice to the talented chefs was easy.

"What I've learned, especially being a part of this season...is that it's all about the packaging of how you deliver that food," says Kish. "That is more important than ever before," adds Brown. "The table pitch is important."