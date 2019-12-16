Krispy Kreme's Gingerbread Glazed Donuts Are Back for a Limited Time

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is doubling down on their quest to save as many gingerbread people as they can this year.

Starting on Monday, Krispy Kreme will be selling two gingerbread donuts to satisfy all your holiday cravings.

According to the press release, both donuts are made with a “spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze.” One is served simply with the festive glaze, and the other is filled with a cheesecake cream.

The gingerbread donuts are part of Krispy Kreme’s yearly campaign to spare the gingerbread people. The donut chain recently posted a video on Twitter to promote the donuts. In the clip, a gingerbread man is happy to announce that Santa has signed a proclamation saying he won’t eat gingerbread people, only gingerbread donuts to keep all gingerbread people safe.

The #Gingerbread People are coming back, and asking for YOUR help! 👉 This year, enojy our Gingerbread #Glazed #Doughnuts from December 16 – 24…and save the Gingerbread People! 🍩🍩 Participating US & CAN shops ONLY! All info found at https://t.co/rycFcYPMHA. #KrispyKreme pic.twitter.com/EDfiQUa5cI — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 15, 2019

“We want Santa to be happy. We want Gingerbread people to be happy. So, we’re doubling our efforts to help save gingerbread people by offering two delicious gingerbread doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The gingerbread donuts are available from Dec. 16 through Dec. 24 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the US.

Earlier this year, a Georgia police department attempted to do the saving when an accident involving a Krispy Kreme delivery truck left dozens of glazed donuts scattered across the ground.

The Brookhaven police who first arrived on the scene tried their best to rescue any surviving donuts, but it was sadly too late: “The response time was stellar,” they said in a viral Facebook post, “but we couldn’t beat the 5 second rule 😢.”