Krispy Kreme's Fall Menu Arrives Earlier Than Ever and Features 2 New Pumpkin Items

Krispy Kreme is kicking off August with fall-flavored menu items.

The donut chain announced that six pumpkin goodies will join their menu on Aug. 8, the earliest date they have ever released fall items.

The menu update is comprised of four returning treats (the pumpkin spice original glazed donut, pumpkin spice original filled cheesecake donut, pumpkin spice cake donut, and pumpkin spice latte) and two new treats (pumpkin spice latte swirl donut and pumpkin spice iced coffee).

Pumpkin spice goodies are nothing new from Krispy Kreme, but the new pumpkin spice latte swirl donut is a tasty celebration of the iconic drink. This treat takes a pumpkin spice donut, dips it in a sugary pumpkin spice blend and tops it with vanilla and coffee buttercream.

The new drink item blends iced coffee with pumpkin pie sauce for a chilled version of the PSL and made with coffee instead of espresso.

Oreo

Krispy Kreme isn't the only brand rushing in fall. On Wednesday, Oreo announced that the fan-favorite pumpkin spice cookie will hit grocery shelves later this August. The returning flavor — made with pumpkin spice-flavored filling sandwiched between two golden Oreos — will be available starting Aug. 15.

Starbucks however has yet to announce the date for their iconic PSL. A Starbucks spokesperson tells PEOPLE, "We're not quite ready to welcome fall and are still enjoying the last sips of summer."