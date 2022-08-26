Krispy Kreme Will Launch a Moon Donut for One Day Only in Honor of NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission

In honor of the Artemis moon mission, Krispy Kreme is debuting a donut that's out of this world.

The limited-edition treat is available only on Monday, Aug. 29, coinciding with the planned launch of the Artemis I, which will send an unmanned rocket on a test flight around the moon.

"The Artemis I mission is a proud moment, and we are in awe of the amazing Americans behind the world's most powerful rocket," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "So, we created these delicious doughnuts to enjoy while you watch the launch."

The Artemis Moon doughnut is a cheesecake-flavored filled donut dipped in cookies and cream icing with a swirl of cookie pieces.

It's not the first time that the company has celebrated achievements in space.

In May, the doughnut-maker gave away free Original Glazed doughnuts in honor of the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy "that looked oh-so-much like an Original Glazed Doughnut."

And last year, to mark the landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars, the company released a limited-edition Mars cosmic creation that was dyed red in honor of the planet, and filled with chocolate cream and dipped in caramel icing.

The Artemis Moon doughnut will be available on Aug. 29 at participating shops around the country, unless NASA announces by Saturday, Aug. 27 that the mission will be delayed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In that case, the doughnut will be scheduled to blast-off in shops on the new mission date," the company said.

Titled the Space Launch System, the vehicle is the most powerful rocket the space agency has ever built. The upcoming Artemis mission will signify its first launch since NASA began its development in 2011.

But that's not the only vehicle headed out of this world at the end of this month. The Orion, a partially reusable crewed spacecraft, will accompany the uncrewed SLS rocket on the monumental journey.

While the rocket will whiz out 280,000 miles from Earth and thousands of miles past the moon over the course of roughly three weeks, the Orion will remain in space for a duration "longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before," per NASA.

The purpose of the Artemis mission is to pave the way for a long-term, sustainable lunar presence — while also serving as a foundation to eventually send astronauts to Mars, in addition to the moon.

The launch broadcast will begin on NASA Television at 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 29, and be carried on the agency's website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion, Theta.TV, and NASA's App.