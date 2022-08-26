Krispy Kreme Will Launch a Moon Donut for One Day Only in Honor of NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission

The cheesecake cream-flavored filled doughnut is dipped in cookies and cream icing

By
Published on August 26, 2022 03:15 PM
Krispy-Kreme-Artemis-Moon-Doughnut
Photo: Krispy Kreme

In honor of the Artemis moon mission, Krispy Kreme is debuting a donut that's out of this world.

The limited-edition treat is available only on Monday, Aug. 29, coinciding with the planned launch of the Artemis I, which will send an unmanned rocket on a test flight around the moon.

"The Artemis I mission is a proud moment, and we are in awe of the amazing Americans behind the world's most powerful rocket," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "So, we created these delicious doughnuts to enjoy while you watch the launch."

The Artemis Moon doughnut is a cheesecake-flavored filled donut dipped in cookies and cream icing with a swirl of cookie pieces.

It's not the first time that the company has celebrated achievements in space.

In May, the doughnut-maker gave away free Original Glazed doughnuts in honor of the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy "that looked oh-so-much like an Original Glazed Doughnut."

And last year, to mark the landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars, the company released a limited-edition Mars cosmic creation that was dyed red in honor of the planet, and filled with chocolate cream and dipped in caramel icing.

The Artemis Moon doughnut will be available on Aug. 29 at participating shops around the country, unless NASA announces by Saturday, Aug. 27 that the mission will be delayed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In that case, the doughnut will be scheduled to blast-off in shops on the new mission date," the company said.

Titled the Space Launch System, the vehicle is the most powerful rocket the space agency has ever built. The upcoming Artemis mission will signify its first launch since NASA began its development in 2011.

But that's not the only vehicle headed out of this world at the end of this month. The Orion, a partially reusable crewed spacecraft, will accompany the uncrewed SLS rocket on the monumental journey.

While the rocket will whiz out 280,000 miles from Earth and thousands of miles past the moon over the course of roughly three weeks, the Orion will remain in space for a duration "longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before," per NASA.

The purpose of the Artemis mission is to pave the way for a long-term, sustainable lunar presence — while also serving as a foundation to eventually send astronauts to Mars, in addition to the moon.

The launch broadcast will begin on NASA Television at 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 29, and be carried on the agency's website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion, Theta.TV, and NASA's App.

Related Articles
A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are being prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and using the Moon as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
All About NASA's Artemis I Mission, Including How to Watch the Mega Rocket Launch to the Moon
Pumpkin spice products
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
Krispy Kreme Fourth of July donuts
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts Every Day This Week for July 4th
nasa artemis
NASA Offers to Fly Your Name Around the Moon on Upcoming Artemis I Mission
panera bread
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
Nasa Moon
NASA Unveils Plans to Send the First Woman to the Moon in 2024
Krispy Kreme free donuts
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday
NASA
NASA Just Remixed an Ariana Grande Song to Promote Female Astronauts
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Says a 'Bunch of People Will Probably Die' When Humans Fly to Mars: 'Volunteers Only'
Astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken
American Astronauts Blast Off in Historic NASA-SpaceX Launch: 'A Unique Moment in Time'
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Treat or Treat Reese's Slice
All the Chain Restaurants Where You Can Get Deals on Spooky Foods for Halloween
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
Krispy Kreme has announced Doggie Doughnuts in honor of National Dog Day
Krispy Kreme Unleashes 'Pawsome' Doggie Doughnuts in Honor of National Dog Day