Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Valentine's Day with 4 Sweet New Heart-Shaped Donuts

Valentine's Day is almost here and Krispy Kreme has four sweet ways to celebrate.

The bakery chain has dropped its new Valentine's Day collection, with four new heart-shaped donuts that customers are likely to fall in love with.

Out now, the limited-edition treats are cute as can be, with unique flavor combinations and equally sweet decorations on top.

The standout of the bunch is the Beary Best Valentine Doughnut, a donut filled with the brand's chocolate cream, dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, and decorated to look like a teddy bear (complete with a red button nose). There's also the Bee Mine Doughnut, which is filled with strawberries and cream filling, dipped in red icing, and decorated with pink icing and a bee sugar piece.

Two doughnuts adorned with heart sprinkles finish out the collection. The Cookie to My Kreme Doughnut is filled with cookies and cream filling, dipped in white icing, and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle as well as a hit of confetti. My Batter Half Doughnut is filled with cake batter and dipped in pink icing.

Krispy Kreme also has a custom Valentine's Day box to house a dozen of its new doughnuts in.

The box comes with two perforated, pop-out Valentines on it — bringing to life Krispy Kreme's bear and bee characters from the doughnuts themselves. "Sprinkle a little love," the box reads.

