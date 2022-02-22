Starting Feb. 21 and through March 6, Krispy Kreme fans can try three new donuts at the eatery created in partnership with candy giant Twix

Krispy Kreme Stuffs an Entire Twix Bar into a Donut for New Collaboration with Candy Bar Brand

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Twix for an irresistible new line of limited edition donuts.

The chain announced on Monday they were joining forces with the beloved candy bar brand for the first time, for a new collection of "caramelly, cookie-ie, crunchy" treats.

Available from Feb. 21 through March 6, the Krispy Kreme donuts made with Twix come in three different varieties, including one — the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Donut — which is filled with an entire Twix bar inside (the bar-shaped donut is also filled with chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing, and topped with even more Twix pieces).

That a little too much? Try the Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Donut. It takes a Krispy Kreme classic chocolate iced donut and stuffs it with salted caramel filling. Dulce de leche is then spritz on top for an added kick, and broken Twix pieces are added for even more crunchy goodness.

And for those wanting something even smaller, there's the Mini Caramel Cookie Donut, which features a chocolate icing dipped glazed mini with Twix bar chunks on top.

krispy kreme

All can be purchased individually, but there's also a specialty dozen that features four of the bar donuts, four of the filled donuts, and four of Krispy Kreme's original glazed donuts. Or try the mini box of 16, which gives four mini Twix donuts plus four mini strawberry iced with sprinkles, four mini chocolate iced, and four mini original glazed.