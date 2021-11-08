Krispy Kreme's New Thanksgiving Menu Includes a Pecan Pie and Apple Pie Donut

Krispy Kreme is turning your favorite Thanksgiving pies into doughnuts.

The chain announced their newest seasonal doughnuts, which are available starting Monday, Nov. 8. There are four new treats in the Thanksgiving collection, most of which are inspired by desserts you could expect to see on a holiday table.

The doughnut flavors, including cranberry, pecan, apple and caramel, are available at participating U.S. locations.

The pecan pie doughnut is an original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut dipped in pecan pie filling, candied pecans and pieces of pie crust. Another spin on a Thanksgiving dish is the cranberry orange doughnut, which has a cranberry filling and is topped with cranberry icing and an orange cranberry icing drizzle. The Dutch apple pie doughnut is another filled doughnut in the collection and has apple pie inside and caramel icing on top with cinnamon and lattice designs for decoration.

Last, but not least, is the gobbler doughnut, which might not taste like a classic Thanksgiving dessert but it sure does look like one! This doughnut is heart-shaped and covered in chocolate icing and chocolate cream and topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles, pretzel legs and a fondant turkey face.

Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Collection Credit: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is known to help customers celebrate the holidays with limited-edition menus — like their Krispy Skreme Halloween doughnuts, which were decorated like cats, cauldrons and witches' brooms.