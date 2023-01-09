Krispy Kreme Teams Up with Biscoff on 3 New Cookie Butter Donuts

Customers can jet off to Krispy Kreme for the donut chain's latest collaboration

Published on January 9, 2023 01:52 PM
Krispy Kreme x Biscoff colab
Photo: Krispy Kreme

Biscoff cookies have landed at Krispy Kreme.

The popular in-flight snack is the star of a collection of donuts available at the chain starting on Monday. While some of the donuts have been featured in other countries around the world, this will be the first time Biscoff donuts will be available in the U.S..

The collaboration is comprised of three different sweet treats that feature the donut chain's classic glaze and both Biscoff's cookie butter and crushed up cookies.

The flavors include the Biscoff iced donut, which features Krispy Kreme's original, glazed donut topped with a cookie butter icing; the Biscoff cookie butter cheesecake donut, a more decadent ring with the classic glazed donut topped with the same cookie butter icing as well as a swirl of cream cheese frosting and crushed cookie crumbles; and lastly, the Biscoff cookie butter Kreme filled donut, which is filled with cookie butter cream and topped with the Biscoff icing, additional dark chocolate icing, and a dusting of crumbled cookies.

In addition to being available in Krispy Kreme stores, the limited-edition donuts can be delivered or found as a 6-pack assortment at Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, and more stores.

Krispy Kreme x Biscoff colab
Krispy Kreme

Biscoff cookies have been a favorite of flyers for years. When United Airlines announced that they would replace the cookies with Oreo Thins in February 2020, fans expressed their disappointed on social media. The uproar prompted United to clarify that they would be back a few months later.

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to collaborations. In 2022, the donut chain unveiled two other limited-edition treats with well-known products.

In February, the brand came out with a set of donuts in collaboration with Twix, including one that had an entire candy bar stuffed inside. Then in April, Krispy Kreme announced a collaboration with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, so customers could have both cereal and a donut for breakfast.

