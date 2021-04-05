Krispy Kreme Debuts Oreo-Glazed Donuts for the First Time

Krispy Kreme's Glaze Waterfall is getting a chocolatey makeover.

The donut chain has partnered with Oreo to create two brand-new treats, and the iconic Glaze Waterfall will be transformed to cover donuts in a rich cookies-and-cream coating.

Two limited-edition donuts have also been added to the menu: the Oreo Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut. The former is covered in the new glaze, stuffed with cookies and Krispy Kreme's signature Kreme, then topped with crumbled Oreo pieces and an icing drizzle. The latter is topped with Kreme and chocolate icing then finished with an Oreo cookie.

Krispy Kreme Oreo glaze Image zoom Credit: Krispy Kreme

The new donuts are officially available at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide starting Monday, but only for a limited time.

Earlier in March, the donut chain announced that any consumers who show their COVID vaccination card — which shows they've received at least one of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — will receive a free Original Glazed donut at locations nationwide.

The deal goes until the end of 2021, and it does not require additional purchase.

Plus, vaccinated individuals can keep coming back to Krispy Kreme and get their free treat whenever they want all year, as long as they show their vaccine card every time. (Vaccine stickers are not valid.)

"We wanted it to be big enough to sort of catch people's attention and spread awareness," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, told USA Today of the promotion. "I think anything anyone can do to help show support for those getting the vaccine is a good thing right now and so we're just trying to do what little we can."

In a press release, Krispy Kreme also said it plans to support health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines by delivering free donuts to vaccination centers across the country in the coming weeks.