Krispy Kreme and Reese's Have Teamed Up to Create New Chocolate and Peanut Butter-Stuffed Donuts

Calling all chocolate, peanut butter and donut lovers! Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have joined forces to create the dessert mashup of your dreams: Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Donuts.

The new collaboration includes two different versions of the original glazed Krispy Kreme donut that is stuffed, drizzled and dipped in both chocolate and peanut butter. The Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers donut has more peanut butter than chocolate, and the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut has more chocolate than peanut butter, so you can take your pick of flavor depending on which you love more.

Reese’s aficionados will surely recall the release of Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers cups and Reese’s Chocolate Lovers cups back in March of this year, which introduced the idea of offering a different ratio of chocolate to peanut butter. The cups were a huge hit with Reese’s fans who had a preference for one ingredient over the other.

Krispy Kreme fans will also remember the limited-time-only cake batter-stuffed donuts the chain released in honor of their 82nd birthday in July, stuffing their original glazed donuts with birthday cake batter, dipping them in strawberry icing and smothering them in birthday sprinkles. Now, the two brands are combining both of their new innovations together to create these two new treats.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet!” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in a press release. “If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing.”

Available starting Monday at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide, both donuts will be offered by the dozen, individually, or in a custom two-pack box inspired by the iconic Reese’s two cup pack. But hurry, these stuffed sweets will only be available for a limited time.