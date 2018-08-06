Krispy Kreme Teams Up with Reese's for Their 'Most Outrageous Doughnut' Yet

If you like Reese’s cups and Krispy Kreme doughnuts, you’re going to love this new collaboration.

Starting on Monday, the two brands are teaming up again to release the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut. After the success of their first partnership last year, they’re releasing yet another tasty treat combining the popular candy brand and the famous doughnuts.

The new doughnut features a chocolate yeast dough dipped in Hershey’s chocolate fudge icing, topped with mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter and salted caramel sauce. The mash-up is inspired by the new Reese’s Outrageous Bar, which is made up of peanut butter, caramel and crunchy Reese’s Pieces candy dipped in rich milk chocolate.

“This is hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we’ve created,” says Mike Tattersfield, chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut strikes a perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese’s Pieces.”

The doughnut is available starting August 6 for a limited time, joining a long list of recent short-term menu items debuted by the chain, including their first-ever chocolate-glazed doughnut, a lemon-glazed doughnut, and a Hershey’s Gold doughnut.