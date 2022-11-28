Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts

By
Published on November 28, 2022 01:23 PM
In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022 in Daly City, California. Krispy Kreme reported strong first quarter earnings with net income of $4 million compared with a loss of $3.06 million one year ago.
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too.

On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."

Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only chain supplying food deals to fuel your online shopping.

Popeyes Unveils Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes

Once your sweet tooth is satisfied with donuts, Popeyes is offering fans a deal on Monday. Customers can order one chicken sandwich combo and get another for free. Best of all, the chicken spot is including its new blackened chicken sandwich in this Cyber Monday deal (along with the classic and spicy sandwiches). All you have to do is place the order online or through the Popeyes app.

Head to Smashburger for another buy-one-get-one-free option. There, grab two single classic smash burgers for the price of one when ordering in-store or by using the code "CYBERBOGO" at online checkout.

Also, Au Bon Pain is giving fans a deal on wraps, salads and sandwiches. Guests ordering online from the bakery chain or through the Au Bon Pain app can buy one get one half-off their lunch orders with the coupon code "CYBERMONDAY."

Related Articles
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
140 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
Burger with American flag
All the Chain Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veterans Day
TGI Fridays Halloween Food Deals
Chipotle, Krispy Kreme and More Restaurants Conjuring Up Free Food and Deals for Halloween
popeyes-chicken-sandwich.jpg
Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on a BOGO Deal for a Full Week
Macy’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Levi’s Jeans, Nespresso Machines, and More Winter Must-Haves
Macy's Cyber Monday Sale Has Levi's Jeans, Nespresso Machines, and More Winter Must-Haves — Up to 71% Off
disposable coffee cup
Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More Are Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Coffee (and Donuts)
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
The 99 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Better Than Black Friday — and We Found the 430 Best Deals
Amazon Vacuum Deals Roundup
Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon, and There's One with 136,000 Five-Star Ratings for Just $25
Cyber Monday Cozy Editor-Loved Finds Sale Tout
18 Cozy Items That PEOPLE Editors Are Loving This Holiday Season
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday
Drake is partnering with Dave's Hot Chicken
Drake Is Celebrating His 36th Birthday by Giving Out Free Food at His Dave's Hot Chicken Chain
Krispy Kreme free donuts
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday
Amazon Deals Under $50
Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off
donuts
Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day on Friday — Plus More Deals to Know
Valentine's food deals
Valentine's Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Use While Spreading the Love