Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too.

On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."

Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only chain supplying food deals to fuel your online shopping.

Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes

Once your sweet tooth is satisfied with donuts, Popeyes is offering fans a deal on Monday. Customers can order one chicken sandwich combo and get another for free. Best of all, the chicken spot is including its new blackened chicken sandwich in this Cyber Monday deal (along with the classic and spicy sandwiches). All you have to do is place the order online or through the Popeyes app.

Head to Smashburger for another buy-one-get-one-free option. There, grab two single classic smash burgers for the price of one when ordering in-store or by using the code "CYBERBOGO" at online checkout.

Also, Au Bon Pain is giving fans a deal on wraps, salads and sandwiches. Guests ordering online from the bakery chain or through the Au Bon Pain app can buy one get one half-off their lunch orders with the coupon code "CYBERMONDAY."