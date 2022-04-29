Krispy Kreme Partners with Cinnamon Toast Crunch (Again!) for New Cinnamon Milk Glazed Donuts

The new Krispy Kreme donuts, available for a limited time, feature a cereal milk glaze made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch

There is no need to choose between cereal or donuts for breakfast when Krispy Kreme is involved.

The donut chain announced a collaboration with Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Monday that includes three varieties of Krispy Kreme donuts coated with a cinnamon milk glaze. The cereal milk glaze is not only inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but it is actually made with the iconic cereal.

Customers have the choice of cinnamon milk glazed donuts, cinnamon milk glazed donuts with cream cheese and cinnamon milk glazed donuts with dulce de leche.

The cinnamon milk glazed donuts are the most basic of the bunch, simply covering classic Krispy Kreme donuts with cinnamon milk glaze. Meanwhile, the cinnamon milk glazed donuts with cream cheese takes the cinnamon milk glazed donuts, adds a layer of cream cheese icing and tops it off with Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces. Similarly, the cinnamon milk glazed donuts with dulce de leche adds a drizzle of dulce de leche icing, Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar to the cinnamon milk glazed donuts.

This is not the first time Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been a part of the Krispy Kreme menu. Back in September, the donut chain released a limited-edition cinnamon roll, which was a yeast-raised dough hand-rolled with cinnamon, covered in their original glaze, topped with the beloved breakfast cereal and a milk icing swirl.

"Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is great and we know there's a lot of desire for cereal milk inspired treats," says Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a release. "The creamy, cinnamony glaze on our light, fluffy doughnut is a great new taste combination that our fans will love!"

In other donut news, Krispy Kreme has been giving customers a deal on a dozen donuts once a week until May 4. On Wednesdays since April 13, Krispy Kreme dropped the price of a dozen original glazed donuts to match the U.S. national average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline.