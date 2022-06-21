Krispy Kreme Now Offers Glazed Donut Soft Serve Ice Cream — Plus Donut-Inspired Milkshakes

Milkshakes, cones and cups with the original glazed donut soft serve will be available at select Krispy Kreme locations

Start your day with donuts and end it with donut-inspired ice cream thanks to Krispy Kreme's new original glazed donut-flavored soft serve.

Starting on June 21, fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with a new treat from the donut chain. Select Krispy Kreme locations will now serve original glazed donut soft serve. Not only will the ice cream be available in a cup and cone, but there are also seven unique shakes added to the menu, all inspired by fan-favorite donut flavors. So far, only 10 markets will offer the newest donut-inspired dessert.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The ice cream is made with ingredients from the iconic original glazed donut, including its signature glaze flavor and real whole milk. The new frozen dessert comes in three flavors — original glazed, strawberry iced sprinkled and chocolate iced — and is available in cups or waffle cones, which are are also infused with Krispy Kreme taste from their proprietary donut mix and original glaze flavor. To elevate their donut treat, customers can add a dehydrated original glazed donut topping to their ice cream.

If you prefer to sip your sweets, there are seven Krispy Kreme milkshakes to choose from. The new additions include original glazed, strawberry iced sprinkled, chocolate iced, lemon filled, cookies & kreme, birthday batter and coffee & kreme.

Krispy Kreme Ice Cream Credit: Krispy Kreme

"The introduction of original glazed soft serve ice cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans," Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a release. "Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We're confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We're thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.