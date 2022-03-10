Krispy Kreme's New St. Patrick's Day Collection Is Here! Get a Free Donut Just for Wearing Green
Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with four festive new donuts.
The bakery chain announced on Thursday the launch of their St. Patrick's Day Collection, a treat more rewarding than a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Available beginning March 10, Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day donuts come in a custom box inspired by the Irish holiday. Flavors include:
- Lenny Leprechaun Donut: A glazed donut hand decorated like a leprechaun with green and black icing, buttercream and a fondant hat.
- Luck O' the Rainbow Donut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and green sprinkles, topped with buttercream and a sugar piece rainbow.
- St. Patrick's Shamrock Donut: A doughnut filled with Krispy Kreme's original kreme, dipped in white icing, and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend.
- Green Iced with Sprinkles Donut: An original glazed donut dipped in green icing and topped with a St. Patrick's sprinkle blend.
In addition to their new line, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back the fan favorite O'riginal Glazed Donut, which takes their original glazed and dyes it green.
Any guest who visits a Krispy Kreme shop dressed in green on March 16 and March 17 — either in-shop, pick-up or drive-thru — can receive one free O'riginal Glazed Donut, no purchase necessary.
"While many have questioned what's really at the end of a rainbow, this year we're all in luck that it's a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts," the brand's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "Whether you share a dozen of our new St. Patrick's Day collection with friends and family or enjoy our classic O'riginal Glazed Doughnut while wearing green, discover the real pot of gold this St. Patrick's Day at a Krispy Kreme shop near you."