Krispy Kreme Cuts the Cost of a Dozen Donuts This Month to Match the Average Gas Price
Increased gas prices might be giving you a headache but Krispy Kreme is giving fans something to smile about.
On Wednesdays from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will drop the price of a dozen original glazed donuts to match the U.S. national average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline.
Krispy Kreme will set the price for the dozen each Wednesday but it will be based on the national average price of a gallon on Monday of that week. They'll announce the amount on their social channels as well as their website.
Today's cost for a dozen donuts is $4.11, meanwhile, the typical cost of a dozen original glazed donuts can reach up to about $20 depending on the store location.
"While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we're lowering our PPOG – price per original glaze," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs."
"We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen original glazed donuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family," added Skena.
Customers can purchase up to two dozen PPG-priced donuts in participating shops either in-store or online order pick-up.
This week, the chain also announced that original glazed cinnamon rolls will be available every Sunday (and only on Sundays) for "Cinnamon Sundays." This cinnamon treat will be available for purchase as individual donuts or in a four-pack.