On April 13, Krispy Kreme priced their dozen donuts at $4.11 — the national average for a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme Cuts the Cost of a Dozen Donuts This Month to Match the Average Gas Price

Increased gas prices might be giving you a headache but Krispy Kreme is giving fans something to smile about.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Krispy Kreme will set the price for the dozen each Wednesday but it will be based on the national average price of a gallon on Monday of that week. They'll announce the amount on their social channels as well as their website.

Today's cost for a dozen donuts is $4.11, meanwhile, the typical cost of a dozen original glazed donuts can reach up to about $20 depending on the store location.

"While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we're lowering our PPOG – price per original glaze," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs."

"We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen original glazed donuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family," added Skena.

Krispy Kreme cinnamon roll Credit: Krispy Kreme