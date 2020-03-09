Image zoom Krispy Kreme

Top o’ the mornin’ to Krispy Kreme and Krispy Kreme only.

The coffeehouse and donut chain announced today that they’ll be selling a wide variety of St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts in stores nationwide from March 14 through March 17. Multiple fan-favorite Krispy Kreme donuts will be “greenified” for the occasion, including chocolate iced with green kreme, cake batter with green icing, strawberry iced with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, Oreo cookies & kreme with green icing drizzle, and chocolate iced custard filled with shamrock sprinkles.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme’s New Butterfinger Donuts Are Covered in Candy Bar Pieces

And to really kick off the holiday right, they’re introducing a special Leprechaun Trap Donut decorated as a pot of gold with a tiny pair of green Leprechaun legs sprouting out from the center. The St. Paddy’s Day treat is filled with Irish kreme and will only be available in limited quantities every day, so you’ll have to get lucky if you want to try one.

Image zoom krispy kreme

RELATED: Krispy Kreme Adds New Mini Donuts (With Less Than 100 Calories!) to the Menu Permanently

While you’re there, you can check out the chain’s limited-edition Butterfinger Donuts. The first of the two is a Butterfinger Original Filled donut, which is an original Krispy Kreme glazed donut filled with peanut butter chocolate creme, dipped in Butterfinger icing, topped with candy bar pieces and a drizzle of chocolate.

The second is a Butterfinger Fudge Cake donut made from chocolate cake, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with peanut butter chocolate creme and candy bar pieces.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Apologizes (Again) for ‘I Hate America’ Donut-Licking Video

Both the donuts create are only available for a limited time, so you can get your hands on one (or a dozen) of them before they’re gone on Friday, March 13.