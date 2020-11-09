Caramel lovers can pick from two new creations

Krispy Kreme Is Selling Caramel-Glazed Donuts for the First Time Ever

Calling all Krispy Kreme and caramel lovers!

Starting on Nov. 9 and lasting until Nov. 22, the famed doughnut chain will be bringing the two tasty treats together for two new menu offerings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First, the Caramel Glazed Doughnut, is the classic Krispy Kreme treat simply covered in rich caramel glaze, while the second, the Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut, is also dipped in caramel icing, but topped with salted crunch toppings as well.

This is the first time Krispy Kreme has experiment with caramel glaze. According to a press release, the new flavor "is the latest in a lineup of innovative glaze flavors Krispy Kreme has introduced in recent years, including chocolate, lemon, blueberry, strawberry and coffee."

Reacting to the news on social media, fans shared their excitement for the chain's newest creation.

"I’ll take 50 of em! 😋😋😋," one user wrote on Instagram, as another added, "If you can’t find me just know I’m at Krispy Kreme’s 😎."

Another said, "Finally some good news in 2020."

Image zoom Credit: Krispy Kreme

In the press release, Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, addressed caramel lovers directly and said the new confection is "going to blow your mind."

"There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind," he said. "It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness."

He added, "It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it."

Image zoom Krispy Kreme Mini Doughnuts

Earlier this year, the company also launched mini doughnuts, which come in four varieties: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.