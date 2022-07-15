The chain is also updating their menu with Popsicle-themed donuts inspired by Firecrackers, King Cones and Creamsicles

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents Today in Honor of Their Birthday

It may be Krispy Kreme's birthday but they're the ones giving a gift to customers.

In celebration of Krispy Kreme's 85th birthday, fans can score big with a dozen donuts for 85 cents.

On Friday, head to the donut chain to enjoy a dozen donuts for 85 cents with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen. This birthday treat is available both in-shop and online with the promo code 85YEARS. You're limited to four 85-cent dozens in-store, and one 85-cent dozen online.

And the fun doesn't stop at Krispy Kreme on Friday! Starting on Monday, participating shops will serve three new donuts inspired by ice cream truck staples.

For a limited time, Krispy Kreme will offer donuts inspired by Firecrackers, King Cones and Creamsicles.

Limited Edition Popsicle Krispy Kreme Donuts Credit: Krispy Kreme

The Firecracker donut combines an original glazed donut with firecracker-inspired icing and blue raspberry sugar. The King Cone donut takes a vanilla custard-filled donut and dips it in chocolate icing before adding a sugar cone and peanut topping. The last popsicle-flavored treat is the Creamsicle donut, which is another vanilla custard donut but has a Creamsicle-inspired icing and mini sprinkles.

This 85-cent donut birthday deal is only for one day but the sweet discounts continue throughout the summer at Krispy Kreme.

Any time the shop has its "Hot Light" sign turned on, guests can stop in and get one free original glazed donut with no additional purchase necessary. This freebie offer is available through Labor Day.