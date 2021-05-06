Krispy Kreme Is Offering a Dozen Free Donuts to All 2021 Graduates Next Week

Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate the class of 2021 with free sweets

Krispy Kreme is bringing back their "Graduate Dozen" — and that means free donuts for the class of 2021.

To celebrate the students — and to thank them for sticking out another challenging year — the company is giving out a free dozen to any senior (high school or college) who stops by a participating location wearing "Class of 2021 graduation swag" on May 13, according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The celebratory set of sweets includes three original glazed donuts, two chocolate iced with sprinkles, two strawberry iced with sprinkles, two yellow iced original glazed, one chocolate iced kreme-filled donut, one strawberry iced kreme-filled, and one cake batter filled donut. The middle row of donuts is decorated with "2021" written in icing.

If you're not a graduate, but might like to purchase them for someone you know, the Graduate Dozen will also be on sale for one week from May 10-16.

"It's been a tough year for this year's graduates, marked by virtual learning, canceled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the class of 2021 persevered through it all," Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the release. "We admire them, we're proud of them and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme."