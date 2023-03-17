Lifestyle Food Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Green Donuts for St. Patrick's Day The chain is also celebrating the holiday with a selection of festive donuts By Sam Burros Sam Burros Instagram Twitter Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 12:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Krispy Kreme You don't need the luck of the Irish to score a sweet snack this St. Patrick's Day. On Fri., Krispy Kreme announced that it is giving out one free, green-colored version of their glazed donuts to its customers for St. Patrick's Day. The chain also released four festive donuts in celebration of the holiday. Customers who visit a Krispy Kreme (in-shop or drive-thru) while wearing green will receive the "O'riginal Glazed," no purchase necessary. The specialty St. Patrick's Day box for purchase includes a cookie Kreme-filled donut with crushed cookies and gold sprinkles; a chocolate dipped ring with a leprechaun hat decoration; a glazed donut with green icing and gold sprinkles; and a Kreme-filled donut with green frosting, vanilla buttercream and a rainbow adornment. Dairy Queen Brings Back Free Cone Day for the First Day of Spring Krispy Kreme locations may be rolling out new items but the company is pulling back its offerings elsewhere. They will no longer be producing the mini crullers or doughnut bites sold in grocery stores, according to reporting by Food Business News. Krispy Kreme filed paperwork with the North Carolina Department of Commerce to shut down its manufacturing plant in Concord, N.C. This site was the only manufacturer of the company's products that had an extended shelf life made for grocery store shelves after the company closed an Iowa facility in Oct. 2022. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The chain has been constantly innovating its in-store offerings of donuts, announcing new partnerships and flavors regularly. In Oct. 2022, Krispy Kreme began testing its fresh donuts in select McDonald's locations in Kentucky. Like the fresh-made sweets that are delivered to nearby retailers, these doughnuts are made at a Krispy Kreme location then delivered fresh to McDonald's every day. The company also partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch in April 2022 and Biscoff in January for limited-edition flavors inspired by the sweet snacks.