Krispy Kreme is Giving Out Free Green Donuts for St. Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2023
Photo: Krispy Kreme

You don't need the luck of the Irish to score a sweet snack this St. Patrick's Day.

On Fri., Krispy Kreme announced that it is giving out one free, green-colored version of their glazed donuts to its customers for St. Patrick's Day. The chain also released four festive donuts in celebration of the holiday.

Customers who visit a Krispy Kreme (in-shop or drive-thru) while wearing green will receive the "O'riginal Glazed," no purchase necessary.

The specialty St. Patrick's Day box for purchase includes a cookie Kreme-filled donut with crushed cookies and gold sprinkles; a chocolate dipped ring with a leprechaun hat decoration; a glazed donut with green icing and gold sprinkles; and a Kreme-filled donut with green frosting, vanilla buttercream and a rainbow adornment.

Krispy Kreme locations may be rolling out new items but the company is pulling back its offerings elsewhere. They will no longer be producing the mini crullers or doughnut bites sold in grocery stores, according to reporting by Food Business News.

Krispy Kreme filed paperwork with the North Carolina Department of Commerce to shut down its manufacturing plant in Concord, N.C. This site was the only manufacturer of the company's products that had an extended shelf life made for grocery store shelves after the company closed an Iowa facility in Oct. 2022.

The chain has been constantly innovating its in-store offerings of donuts, announcing new partnerships and flavors regularly.

In Oct. 2022, Krispy Kreme began testing its fresh donuts in select McDonald's locations in Kentucky. Like the fresh-made sweets that are delivered to nearby retailers, these doughnuts are made at a Krispy Kreme location then delivered fresh to McDonald's every day.

The company also partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch in April 2022 and Biscoff in January for limited-edition flavors inspired by the sweet snacks.

