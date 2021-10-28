On Oct. 28, first responders can head to Krispy Kreme for a free glazed doughnut and small coffee

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts to First Responders for First Responders Day

Krispy Kreme is thanking first responders with a free doughnut and cup of coffee on First Responders Day.

On Oct. 28, first responders who stop at Krispy Kreme will receive a free glazed doughnut and small coffee (available either hot or iced). All they need to do is show a valid ID or badge to get the free treats.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Specifically, law enforcement officers, firefights, paramedics, EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers and search and rescue personnel are eligible for the Krispy Kreme deal.

Krispy Kreme is not the only brand offering free food and drinks to thank first responders today.

Budweiser is offering a drink deal in which first responders can go to ABeerOnBud.com to have the brand buy them a beer at a local bar. For a sweet scoop, first responders can go to Friendly's for a free ice cream cone or dish on Oct. 28.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme announced that customers who show their COVID vaccination card — showing that they've received at least one of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — will receive a free Original Glazed donut.