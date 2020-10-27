Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts and 'I Voted' Stickers on Election Day

To encourage customers in the U.S. who have the right to vote to exercise it, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive to get out of the house and to the polls.

The donut chain announced on Tuesday that they will be giving away free donuts on Election Day, November 3, which is one week from today. Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme location will receive a complimentary original glazed donut — no purchase necessary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On top of the free donuts, Krispy Kreme will also be handing out "I Voted" stickers to whoever stops by. Since voting by mail has increased this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many voters haven't received the famous stickers.

Image zoom Getty

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme in a press release. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

The free donuts and stickers will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme isn't the only company offering incentives ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election. Hertz wants to make sure everyone can get to the polls this election day.