Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Coffee and Donuts to Teachers This Week

Teachers and educators have been preparing for a challenging upcoming school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Krispy Kreme is saying thank you by giving away free donuts and coffee to teachers for Educator Appreciation Week.

“Education is going to be very different this school year and more challenging and important than ever," said Dave Skena, Cheif Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release. "From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the ‘classroom’ is.”

From August 10 through 14, teachers and educators who stop at Krispy Kreme will receive a free glazed donut and coffee with valid identification. On Tuesday, August 11, the chain is also giving away a free "Straight-A Dozen" with the purchase of any dozen at participating locations — in the hopes that customers will gift their favorite educators with this special dozen box.

The "Straight-A Dozen" box is filled with nine original glazed donuts and three classic Kreme-filled, chocolate-dipped donuts decorated with icing that reads "A+."

As coronavirus cases have remained high in the United States, school districts are also exploring a variety of other options to move forward with the school year, like complete remote learning, bringing in students on a staggered schedule or providing a combination of remote and in-person classes.

Researchers and health officials are still trying to understand the effects of the virus on children and the role they play in its spread.