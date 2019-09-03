Krispy Kreme Introduces Cheesecake-Stuffed Pumpkin Spice Donuts for One Week Only

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

If you’re not tired of pumpkin spice yet, Krispy Kreme may have the doughnut for you.

The global donut chain is bringing back their famous Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donut, but this they’ve added a special surprise: a cheesecake filling.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Donut is a sweeter take on the original, and the yummy filling just oozes out of the iconic yeast dough.

While Krispy Kreme realizes they may be flooding the market with more of the same, they’re confident their pumpkin spice treat won’t disappoint.

In fact, they’ve created the “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan which lets customers trade in other pumpkin spice produces that they’ve been disappointed by — looking at you Pumpkin Spice Spam — for a free Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice donut.

idk who, if anyone, needs to hear this but Krispy Kreme has a new cheesecake-stuffed pumpkin spice doughnut this week pic.twitter.com/aLMEyENCRA — Shay Spence (@chezspence) September 3, 2019

“Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn’t happen to good people,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release. “If you’ve been impacted by the proliferation of pumpkin spice products that don’t make sense, come to Krispy Kreme and we’ll make it all better.”

The limited-edition treats and the ““Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan will only be available through Sept. 8.

After that, customers can get their pumpkin spice fix with Krispy Kreme’s Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Donut and Pumpkin Spice Latte which will be available through Thanksgiving.