Krispy Kreme Teamed Up with Hershey's to Release S'mores Donuts for Summer

Aside from air conditioning and frozen cocktails, one of the best things to come out of summer is s'mores. Krispy Kreme and Hershey's seem to agree because they've joined forces to release two limited-edition donuts: the S'mores Classic donut and the S'mores Fudge Cake donut.

Available starting Aug. 10 in celebration of National S'mores Day, the delicious duo promise chocolatey, marshmallow-y goodness—sans the campfire and manual labor.

The S'mores Classic will be a marshmallow cream-filled pastry, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with more marshmallow cream and chocolate icing, and then topped with graham cracker crumbs. The S'mores Fudge Cake will be a fudge cake dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate chips.

S'mores donuts Credit: Krispy Kreme

"We're teaming up with Hershey's, one of the key ingredients for any s'more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way" said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a release.

This certainly isn't Krispy Kreme's first foray into limited-edition doughnuts. The brand recently turned classic carnival snacks like cotton candy, caramel popcorn, and caramel apples into doughnuts.