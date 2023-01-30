Krispy Kreme Releases Heart-Shaped Donuts Stuffed with Hershey's Chocolate for Valentine's Day

Krispy Kreme has leveled up its love for Valentine's Day this year.

The chain announced new heart-shaped donuts, which are "choc-full" of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition boxes are available starting Jan. 30 at participating shops across the United States.

Each Valentine's Day dozen box is made up of the four heart-shaped flavor variations: the Hershey's Pick You, which is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a decorative buttercream rose; the Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss comes filled and dipped with milk chocolate and topped with mini milk chocolate kisses; the Hershey's Strawberry Dream is decorated with red icing and white chocolate chips and topped with sprinkles; and the Hershey's Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme, which is filled with the brand's signature cream and topped with caramel icing, drizzles of chocolate, semi-sweet chips, and sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme includes two of each flavor in the boxes, plus four of its signature glazed donuts.

The red-and-pink "Choc-Full-of-Love" box is decked out for the occasion with a heart-shaped center cut-out to showcase the doughnuts for a special someone (or yourself).

The bakery chain released similar donuts in 2022 for V-Day but in different flavors. Like last year, Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day collection is available for pick-up or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

Love is also in the air at another beloved dessert chain: Dairy Queen. On Monday, the ice cream chain dropped two new menu items, including a new Blizzard, inspired by the romantic holiday.

Joining Dairy Queen's regular lineup are the triple truffle Blizzard treat and the triple truffle Blizzard cupid cake. Both confections are inspired by some of the best flavors found inside a Valentine's day box of chocolate.

The triple truffle Blizzard features a blend of truffles filled with peanut butter, fudge and caramel. The chocolatey treat is blended with Dairy Queen's soft serve and the company's chocolate topping for a cold, decadent confection.