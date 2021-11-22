Krispy Kreme Has a New Holiday Menu — and Is Giving Out Free Coffee and Donuts on Black Friday

On Friday, the chain will release three new adorable, winter-themed donuts and bring back a few fan favorites as part of the "Let It Snow" collection

By Tristan Balagtas November 22, 2021 03:52 PM
Credit: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is getting into the Christmas spirit!

Starting Nov. 26, the doughnut chain will release three new adorable, holiday-themed donuts and roll out a couple of fan favorites to complement your Black Friday shopping.

Krispy Kreme's limited-edition "Let It Snow" collection features doughnuts decorated like penguins, snowmen, and Santa, and will be available at participating locations across the U.S.

Credit: Krispy Kreme

The new poppy penguin doughnut is filled with Original Kreme, covered in icing and a wintry blue sugar, and finished off with a penguin fondant piece. The snowman smile doughnut and snowy sprinkle doughnut are both Original Glazed-based, with the snowman smile dipped in white icing and decorated to emulate a snowman, and the snowy sprinkle covered in blue icing and garnished with snowflake-shaped sprinkles.

The fan-favorite Santa belly doughnut will make a comeback this holiday season. The treat is filled with Chocolate Kreme, dipped in red icing, and cheerfully decorated with Santa's belt.

For chocolate lovers, the chocolate iced doughnut is getting a twist this winter. The Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate is back, but this time it's topped with red and green sprinkles.

Credit: Krispy Kreme

In addition to the new menu items, Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and free small, brewed coffee on Black Friday. The offer is valid in store and at drive-thrus. 

And on Dec. 12, doughnut lovers can participate in Krispy Kreme's annual "Day of the Dozens," and take advantage of an Original Glazed dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen. ​

The beloved doughnut chain is currently offering fans Thanksgiving-inspired treats. Flavors like pecan, apple and cranberry orange are available on their limited-edition menu.

