On Friday, the chain will release three new adorable, winter-themed donuts and bring back a few fan favorites as part of the "Let It Snow" collection

Krispy Kreme Has a New Holiday Menu — and Is Giving Out Free Coffee and Donuts on Black Friday

Krispy Kreme is getting into the Christmas spirit!

Starting Nov. 26, the doughnut chain will release three new adorable, holiday-themed donuts and roll out a couple of fan favorites to complement your Black Friday shopping.

Krispy Kreme's limited-edition "Let It Snow" collection features doughnuts decorated like penguins, snowmen, and Santa, and will be available at participating locations across the U.S.

Krispy Kreme holiday donuts Credit: Krispy Kreme

The new poppy penguin doughnut is filled with Original Kreme, covered in icing and a wintry blue sugar, and finished off with a penguin fondant piece. The snowman smile doughnut and snowy sprinkle doughnut are both Original Glazed-based, with the snowman smile dipped in white icing and decorated to emulate a snowman, and the snowy sprinkle covered in blue icing and garnished with snowflake-shaped sprinkles.

The fan-favorite Santa belly doughnut will make a comeback this holiday season. The treat is filled with Chocolate Kreme, dipped in red icing, and cheerfully decorated with Santa's belt.

For chocolate lovers, the chocolate iced doughnut is getting a twist this winter. The Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate is back, but this time it's topped with red and green sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme holiday donuts Credit: Krispy Kreme

In addition to the new menu items, Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and free small, brewed coffee on Black Friday. The offer is valid in store and at drive-thrus.

And on Dec. 12, doughnut lovers can participate in Krispy Kreme's annual "Day of the Dozens," and take advantage of an Original Glazed dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen. ​