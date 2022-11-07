Krispy Kreme Celebrates Voters with Free Glazed Donuts on Election Day

Krispy Kreme has a sweet incentive to encourage eligible U.S. voters to head to the polls.

The donut chain is handing out free original glazed donuts to everyone on Nov. 8 for Election Day. Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme location on Tuesday will receive a complimentary original glazed donut — no purchase necessary.

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We're happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free original glazed donut on Election Day," said Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena in a statement."So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks."

Krispy Kreme has offered Election Day freebies in the past. Back in 2020, in honor of the presidential election, the donut company handed out free donuts and "I Voted" stickers — since many voters didn't receive stickers at a polling place because they voted by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters in swing states will find free treats available at select polling places thanks to Vote.org. On Election Day, the nonpartisan voter engagement organization will send food trucks to crowded polling places in key swing states to hand out free food to patient voters.

Vote.org is focusing its food truck program on polling places in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin that are expected to have disproportionately long lines — or have laws that make the voting process more challenging and time-consuming.

"Food trucks won't solve the problem of long lines, but Vote.org hopes it will make the process of voting safer and more comfortable for thousands of voters across the country," said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, in a statement.