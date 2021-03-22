The offer begins March 22 and goes until the end of 2021

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts to Anyone Who Brings in Their COVID Vaccination Card for the Rest of the Year

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine just got a bit sweeter with Krispy Kreme's latest promotion.

The donut chain announced Monday that any consumers who show their COVID vaccination card — which shows they've received at least one of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — at locations nationwide will receive a free Original Glazed donut.

The deal starts Monday and goes until the end of 2021, and it does not require additional purchase.

Plus, vaccinated individuals can keep coming back to Krispy Kreme and get their free treat whenever they want all year, as long as they show their vaccine card every time. (Vaccine stickers are not valid.)

"We wanted it to be big enough to sort of catch people's attention and spread awareness," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, told USA Today of the promotion. "I think anything anyone can do to help show support for those getting the vaccine is a good thing right now and so we're just trying to do what little we can."

In a press release, Krispy Kreme also said it plans to support health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines by delivering free donuts to vaccination centers across the country in the coming weeks.

In addition, the company is giving all employees up to four hours of paid time off to get the vaccine.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Skena said in the press release.

According to the CDC, 81,415,769 people in the U.S. have received a least one dose of the vaccine as of March 22. Of that, 44,141,228 have received both doses and are full vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has directed all U.S. states and territories to make all American adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.